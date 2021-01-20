Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys 3,335 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after purchasing an additional 199,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after purchasing an additional 267,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. 181,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

