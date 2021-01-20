Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires Shares of 7,300 Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 100.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invitae by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 6.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,974 shares of company stock valued at $35,544,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 252,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

