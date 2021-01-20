Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 272 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 30.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.73. 24,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,238. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

