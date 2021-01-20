Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 1.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

