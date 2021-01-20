Boot Barn (BOOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOOT opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

