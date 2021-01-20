Boise Cascade’s (BCC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE BCC opened at $49.11 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $53.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

