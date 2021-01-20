Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,873. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $459.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

