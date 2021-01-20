Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

The Boeing stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.49. The company had a trading volume of 114,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.