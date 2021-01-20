Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,376,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,330,000 after buying an additional 515,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of BAM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,576. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,043.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

