Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Concho Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXO remained flat at $$65.60 during trading on Wednesday. 7,158,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. TD Securities cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

