Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,940 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 133,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,187. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 64.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

