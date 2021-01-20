Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.10.

NYSE CAT traded down $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $191.55. 37,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The company has a market cap of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.