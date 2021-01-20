BOCOM International Initiates Coverage on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Analysts at BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. Futu has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $84.80.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Futu by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

