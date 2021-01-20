BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.00. Approximately 25,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 33,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

