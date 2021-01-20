BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) shares rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.14 and last traded at C$36.03. Approximately 20,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 14,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

