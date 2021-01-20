BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 108.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 75.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 87.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,229 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 58,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 450,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

