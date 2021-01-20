BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.
In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84.
BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.
About BMC Stock
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.
