BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) Position Reduced by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,890 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.67% of BMC Stock worth $60,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 153.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

