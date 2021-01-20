BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Trading 14.8% Higher

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) shares traded up 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.17. 277,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 124,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

About BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BankMobile provides personal and commercial banking services through an online platform. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. BankMobile operates as a subsidiary of Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania).

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.