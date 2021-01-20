Bluzelle Price Hits $0.16 (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 136.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $40.74 million and $33.04 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.89 or 0.00543261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.48 or 0.03897791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,431,415 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

