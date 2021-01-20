Bluestone Resources Inc. (BSR.V) (CVE:BSR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Bluestone Resources Inc. (BSR.V) (CVE:BSR) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.93. 113,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 134,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$276.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96.

Bluestone Resources Inc. (BSR.V) (CVE:BSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

