Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Trading Up 0.2%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.95. Approximately 127,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 174,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BOAC)

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

