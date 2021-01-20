Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

