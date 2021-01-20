Blockpass Reaches Market Cap of $147,490.79 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Blockpass has a total market cap of $147,490.79 and approximately $49.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockpass has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00059266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00526160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00042739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.57 or 0.03852663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016310 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.