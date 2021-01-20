BlockMesh (BMH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28,845.45

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded up 5% against the US dollar. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $28,845.45 and $387.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BlockMesh Coin Trading

