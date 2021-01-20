Block-Logic Reaches Market Cap of $912,185.65 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market cap of $912,185.65 and approximately $375.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

