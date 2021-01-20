BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,029,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 437,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

