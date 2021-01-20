BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

