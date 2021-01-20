BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 56.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.38. The company had a trading volume of 196,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,140. The company has a market capitalization of $321.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.