BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.