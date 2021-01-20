BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 16.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 94.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in The Allstate by 32.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.