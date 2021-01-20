BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,903 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Mueller Water Products worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $381,434 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

