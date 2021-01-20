BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,582,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $445.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.59. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.