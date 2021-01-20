BLAST Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $49,645.19 and $9.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,247,290 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

