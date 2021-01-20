Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MYC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,759. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 65.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 101.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after buying an additional 72,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

