Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE MYC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,759. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.
About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.