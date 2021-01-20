Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MYC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.57. 60,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,759. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.
