BlackCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $294,684.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $294,684.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,436,086 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.