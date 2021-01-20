Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.35. Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 633,965 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$99.94 million and a PE ratio of -21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

