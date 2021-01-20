Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.