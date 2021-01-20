Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.29.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $988.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $269,829.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $142,526.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $247,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,484 shares of company stock worth $4,407,810.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344,952 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 266,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 177,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

