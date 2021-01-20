BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 247.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 78,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

