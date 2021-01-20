Bitradio Price Down 3.5% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $107,146.97 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007615 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,564,040 coins and its circulating supply is 9,564,036 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

