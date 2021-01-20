Bithao (BHAO) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Bithao has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Bithao token can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003494 BTC on popular exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $54.43 million and $2.24 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00050344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00118984 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00072963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00252108 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.84 or 0.94554966 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

Buying and Selling Bithao

Bithao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

