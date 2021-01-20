Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Hits $2.86 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00008329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $3.54 million and $23,810.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044350 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,314,692 coins and its circulating supply is 1,234,692 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.