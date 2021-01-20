BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.74

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.74 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 1271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68.

In related news, Director Steve Gorlin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,100 shares in the company, valued at $368,519. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

BioVie Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

