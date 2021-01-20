Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.04) earnings per share.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,952,260.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,559,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,376,524.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

