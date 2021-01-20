BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Up 5%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 813,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 899,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

