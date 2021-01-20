Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. FMC comprises 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of FMC by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.53.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.