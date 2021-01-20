Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.9% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.58 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

