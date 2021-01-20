Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 255,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 77,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MPC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

MPC stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

