Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 146,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,641. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $500.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,910.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 17,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $340,857.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,189 shares in the company, valued at $340,857.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $976,613. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.